Mahindra Thar's waiting period is 9 months? What Anand Mahindra said

Mahindra Thar 2020 is in great demand among its followers, but the long waiting period for the cult off-roader is acting as a dampener for the customers. Recently, one of the 'disappointed' Thar enthusiast took to Twitter to complain to Group chairman Anand Mahindra for the long waiting time. He said that it is a disappointment to wait for nine months for an SUV that has already been booked.

THAR new version is excellent..but dissappointed when they said that we have to wait for 9 months.....can't you speed-up. — 🇮🇳అరవింద్ Aravind🚩 (@Arvi_N) November 23, 2020

Twitter user, Aravind, also asked Anand Mahindra whether production of Thar SUVs can be increased to meet the demand. Mahindra replied, “Working round the clock to raise output."

Working round the clock to raise output... https://t.co/YkDHTtYWnG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2020

Since its launch on October 2, Mahindra has received over 20,000 bookings for Thar 2020. The company recently issued a press statement saying that the waiting period for it ranges between five and seven months, depending on variants.

"We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the all-new Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities," M&M Automotive Division Chief Executive Officer Veejay Nakra had said.

Earlier Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January, it said in the release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via