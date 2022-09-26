Mahindra to acquire logistics unicorn Rivigo's B2B express biz for 225 crore

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited said, “B2B Express Logistics continues to see strong tailwinds as customers focus on deepening delivery networks, enhance digital adoption and invest in agile supply chains. This acquisition will enhance and strengthen our offerings and reach for our customers in the B2B express and PTL space. Team Rivigo has built deep capabilities, and we look forward to building on the strengths as we integrate the businesses. We are excited by the team, as they share a common ethos with a shared focus on empowering drivers & communities".