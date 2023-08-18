Mahindra to inspect and rectify 1.08 lakh units of XUV700, 3,560 units of XUV400 cars free of cost1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra will individually contact customers and will carry out a inspection and subsequent rectification free of cost
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced that it will examine select vehicles of its XUV range and will rectify the cars if required. The company said that it will inspect XUV700 and XUV400 manufactured in a specific timeline and will make the necessary changes as required. Mahindra & Mahindra will individually contact customers and will carry out an inspection and subsequent rectification free of cost.