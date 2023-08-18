Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced that it will examine select vehicles of its XUV range and will rectify the cars if required. The company said that it will inspect XUV700 and XUV400 manufactured in a specific timeline and will make the necessary changes as required. Mahindra & Mahindra will individually contact customers and will carry out an inspection and subsequent rectification free of cost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mahindra will inspect wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between 8th June 2021 to 28th June 2023 for a potential risk of abrasion cut of the wiring loom," the company said in a release.

"Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicles manufactured between 16th February 2023 to 5th June 2023, will be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer," it added {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company. In an endeavor to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity. This action is also in compliance with the voluntary code on vehicle recall, the release from Mahindra said.

Record-breaking SUV sales in July The development comes days after Mahindra & Mahindra announced the highest-ever SUV sales in July 2023 when the company sold 36,205 vehicles with a 30% growth during the corresponding month last year.