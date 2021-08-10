OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Mahindra to recall nearly 30,000 vehicles over fluid pipe issues

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said on Tuesday it was inspecting and replacing fluid pipes in some of its pickup trucks made between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.

The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company, Mahindra said.

More details awaited

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout