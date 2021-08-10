Mahindra to recall nearly 30,000 vehicles over fluid pipe issues

The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles and will be carried out free of cost, Mahindra said.

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said on Tuesday it was inspecting and replacing fluid pipes in some of its pickup trucks made between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.

The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company, Mahindra said.