Mahindra to recall nearly 30,000 vehicles over fluid pipe issues

Mahindra to recall nearly 30,000 vehicles over fluid pipe issues1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles and will be carried out free of cost, Mahindra said.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles and will be carried out free of cost, Mahindra said.
Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said on Tuesday it was inspecting and replacing fluid pipes in some of its pickup trucks made between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.
Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said on Tuesday it was inspecting and replacing fluid pipes in some of its pickup trucks made between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.
The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles.
The inspection and replacement is limited to 29,878 vehicles.
The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company, Mahindra said.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!