Mahindra and Mahindra – one of the country’s leading vehicle manufacturers – is expected report double digit growth in revenues and net profit for the quarter ending December 31, on the back on robust increase in demand for its tractors and gradual recovery in the passenger and commercial vehicle business. Higher commodity costs though could impact the operating margins on a sequential basis.

According to brokerage Emkay Global, the Mumbai based manufacturer is likely report a 47% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1440 crore as result of 16% jump in net sales to 14034.2 crore.

Analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, suggest that Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to report a net profit of ₹1430.9 crore (21 analysts) and revenue from operations of ₹13872.10 crore (22 analysts) for the third quarter.

The operating profit or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to rise by 23% to ₹2196.4 crore while the margins may expand by 90 basis points to 15.7%.

High commodity costs and shortage of components like semi-conductors might spoil the recovery in the coming months.

“Revenues may grow y-o-y, driven by a 3% rise in volumes and 12% increase in realizations. Despite 7% lower dispatches in the auto segment, total volume growth is positive at 3%, owing to 20% growth in the farm segment. Despite higher input costs, EBITDA margin should expand on better mix and cost reduction efforts," said analysts of Emkay Global in a note.

Ever since the unlocking of the economy started in May, M&M has been witnessing robust recovery in demand for its tractors due to a faster than expected recovery in the rural areas. In the auto business though the company continues to face challenges due to disruption in supply chain network and intensifying competition in the sport utility vehicle segment.

According to analysts of Motilal Oswal, M&M will continue to witness strong growth in product mix and operating margins, while the light commercial vehicle segment will witness faster than expected recovery in volumes. The company’s passenger vehicle business is reporting gradual recovery but supply chain constrains might restrict the recovery.

