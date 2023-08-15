Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled the Global Pik Up at its annual Independence Day extravaganza -- held in South Africa, reported Autocar on 15 August.
This is a Pik Up moniker, which Mahindra currently uses as the model name for its Scorpio Classic-based pickup truck in global markets.
As per the report, the concept vehicle will be underpinned by a ‘next-generation ladder frame’ that will fare well in Global NCAP as well as Euro-NCAP tests.
Styling:
Though the model -- codenamed Z121 -- is still a concept, its headlight, bonnet, fenders, and front doors are very similar to Scorpio N.
With a massive bash-plate on the bumper, ow hooks located at the lower end, and atop the bash-plate, the concept has a very aggressively styled popped-out grille. For better water-wading capability, the concept also sports a snorkel and there’s a roof rack with a wide LED light bar at the front.
The lower edges of the doors are adorned with cladding, while the double-cab concept has a flying buttress design for the load bed. Also, the show car carries two spare tires in the load area.
On the tailgate, the 'Mahindra' lettering has been embossed. Apart from this, the bumper has two tow hooks at the rear with the center portion fashioned into a step to ease climbing into the load bed, said the report. The tail lights carry a pixel-like design.
Features:
Being a concept car for now, most of the features have not been revealed, but the firm says it will be packed with features and technology. Level-2 ADAS capability and 5G-based connectivity features are some features one can expect. For India, this pickup will have a sunroof.
Concept engine and gearbox:
On the engine front, Mahindra had said that the concept car will be powered by a Gen-II all-aluminum mHawk diesel engine, that will be mated to either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic.
Also, it will come with 4WD and shift-on-the-fly capability. Among others, there will be four drive modes on offer: Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut, and Sand.
Global ambition:
The recent unveiling of the Global Pik Up in South Africa is noteworthy considering its rapidly growing presence in the region. The firm is looking to sell the concept of Global Pik Up in markets like Australia too.
