Mahindra’s ‘bull run’ leads to biggest ever jump in annual pay for top executives
Summary
Mahindra's soaring sport utility vehicle sales and 5 times stock surge over five years have powered a record jump in top executives’ compensation in FY25.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has reported its biggest-ever annual jump in executive compensation in FY25, thanks to a surge in sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales and a robust rise in its stock price in a slowing auto market.
