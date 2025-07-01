According to a person directly aware of the matter, the increase in the top executives' annual pay was largely due to the good performance of the company's shares, as managerial personnel hold Esops.

In the last five years, Mahindra’s stock price has increased by over five times while Nifty Auto has seen a three-fold jump. Analysts attribute the strong performance of the company’s shares to its surge in sales on the back of its products finding takers.