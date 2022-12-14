Mahindra’s new 10,000 cr EV factory to come up in Pune

The investment in EVs is part of Mahindra’s broader strategy to become a leading player in the global EV market. The company has been developing its own EV technology and recently showcased some of its upcoming EVs at an event in Oxfordshire, UK. M&M is also partnering with other companies to develop EVs and charging infrastructure. Jejurikar added that Maharashtra has been Mahindra’s “home" state for over 70 years, and the company is committed to investing in the region.