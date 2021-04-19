Mahindra’s Treo Zor electric cargo carrier crosses 1000 sales mark in 6 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra and Mahindra – country’s first electric vehicle manufacturer – on Monday announced that its electric three-wheeler, Treo Zor, has crossed the one-thousand-unit sales mark with six months of launch. According to the company Treo Zor has become the largest selling three-wheeler electric cargo carrier in the country with a market share of 59% in the segment.

Mahindra and Mahindra – country’s first electric vehicle manufacturer – on Monday announced that its electric three-wheeler, Treo Zor, has crossed the one-thousand-unit sales mark with six months of launch. According to the company Treo Zor has become the largest selling three-wheeler electric cargo carrier in the country with a market share of 59% in the segment.

It further added that the entire Treo platform is designed and developed in India and the Treo Zor is the youngest offering in the company’s electric three-wheeler portfolio.

According to Mahesh Babu, chief executive, Mahindra Electric Mobility, Treo Zor has been a game changer for Mahindra and more importantly for its customers who have decided to lead India’s shift towards e-mobility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With its customer-centric design and efficient performance, Treo Zor offers higher savings that customers expect from a last mile electric cargo vehicle. We are delighted that it has become the preferred delivery vehicle for leading e-commerce players and their fleet operators. We thank all our customers for choosing Treo Zor and enabling us to attain the leadership position in its segment," he added.

Mahindra also noted that Treo range of electric three-wheelers has crossed a sales milestone of 8,000 units and is being sold in over 400 districts across the country. Cumulatively, the Treo range has covered a distance of over 40 million kilo metres on Indian roads saving 2,200 metric ton of CO2 tailpipe emissions equivalent to planting 1 lakh trees required to absorb the same emissions.

According to sector analysts, sales of electric vehicles especially in the two and three-wheeler segment in India could increase significantly over the next few years as price gap with internal combustion engine vehicles have been reducing over the last few years and government subsidies would make them more affordable for customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}