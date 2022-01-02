Mahindra is ploughing its own furrow in super-app strategy

Mahindra is working with three startups in the 5G space, according to Kapoor. For instance, it uses the services of a startup called Yello Skye that uses drones to do inventory management. “In Chakan, we have a 40-50 acre plant where 1,000s of vehicles are parked in the open lot. We don’t know the location of each car. So, when you have to send 100 Thars (a Mahindra SUV)—all of them in red colour—to Guwahati, how are we going to figure out where they are? If you do two flights a day by drone, we divide the plant into grids and then can automatically use AI to know exactly where the red Thars are. Take your trailer there, load them and off you go to Guwahati."