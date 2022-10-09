Maiden Pharma breaks silence over cough syrup deaths in Gambia1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 09:43 AM IST
- Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation officials have collected product samples and results are awaited, the firm said
NEW DELHI : Breaking its silence over the 66 deaths of children in Gambia after they consumed cough syrups manufactured by them, Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said that the product samples have been drawn by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) officials and results are awaited.