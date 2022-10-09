NEW DELHI : Breaking its silence over the 66 deaths of children in Gambia after they consumed cough syrups manufactured by them, Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said that the product samples have been drawn by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) officials and results are awaited.

“The samples have been drawn by the CDSCO officials and we are awaiting the results and the matter is already pending investigation and sub-judice," the company said in a statement.

“The government agencies visited the firm on 1, 3, 6 and 7 October respectively and the samples were drawn by the CDSCO along with all relevant documents in questions in presence of our director," it added.

The drugs manufacturer said it is in the field of medicines for over three decades and has required approvals to export the products in question. The firm also clarified that it is not selling any products in the domestic market.

“We have valid drug approvals for the export of the products in question and we are not selling anything in domestic market, so it is for export only," read the statement adding that the company has been obtaining the raw material from the certified and reputed companies.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Maiden Pharmaceuticals is under scanner for allegedly supplying the contaminated cough syrups to Gambia.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday issued an alert against four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden, saying that it might be linked to the deaths of children in the Gambia.

“So far, the contaminated products have only been found in Gambia, but the products have been distributed to other countries. WHO recommends all countries detect and remove these products," Dr Tedros said.