Maiden Pharma denies tampering with tests in probe of cough syrup deaths
WHO has linked syrups made by Maiden to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia last year, but subsequent tests at an Indian government laboratory showed the syrups were not toxic
India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals, whose cough syrups have been linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, on Saturday denied it had tampered with test samples or bribed officials to do so, as alleged in a complaint under investigation by local health officials.
