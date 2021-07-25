OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Majesco buys 51% stake in K2V2 for Rs40 cr

Aurum group company Majesco Ltd said its board approved buying 51% stake in Pune based firm K2V2 for 40 crore.

The company said the acquisition is an inorganic step in its objective of building a Proptech Ecosystem.

Earlier this year Aurum Ventures have bought majority stake in Majesco and pursuant to closure of Open Offer, control and management of Majesco Ltd. is now with Aurum Group.

“With this acquisition, we have jumpstarted our journey of creating India’s first Real Estate technology Ecosystem. K2V2 holds substantial market share in Real Estate CRM, Sales Automation and Marketing" said Ashish Deora, Founder and CEO of Aurum Ventures

K2V2 provides Software as a Service (SaaS) products, services and Enterprise Software catering to the Real Estate Industry and holds wide portfolio of PropTech, Real Estate Brokerage and Digital marketing product and services.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout