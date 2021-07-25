Aurum group company Majesco Ltd said its board approved buying 51% stake in Pune based firm K2V2 for ₹40 crore.

The company said the acquisition is an inorganic step in its objective of building a Proptech Ecosystem.

Earlier this year Aurum Ventures have bought majority stake in Majesco and pursuant to closure of Open Offer, control and management of Majesco Ltd. is now with Aurum Group.

“With this acquisition, we have jumpstarted our journey of creating India’s first Real Estate technology Ecosystem. K2V2 holds substantial market share in Real Estate CRM, Sales Automation and Marketing" said Ashish Deora, Founder and CEO of Aurum Ventures

K2V2 provides Software as a Service (SaaS) products, services and Enterprise Software catering to the Real Estate Industry and holds wide portfolio of PropTech, Real Estate Brokerage and Digital marketing product and services.

