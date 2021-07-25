Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Majesco buys 51% stake in K2V2 for Rs40 cr

Majesco buys 51% stake in K2V2 for Rs40 cr

Premium
Earlier this year Aurum Ventures have bought majority stake in Majesco and pursuant to closure of Open Offer, control and management of Majesco Ltd. is now with Aurum Group.
1 min read . 07:04 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The company said the acquisition is an inorganic step in its objective of building a Proptech Ecosystem

Aurum group company Majesco Ltd said its board approved buying 51% stake in Pune based firm K2V2 for 40 crore.

Aurum group company Majesco Ltd said its board approved buying 51% stake in Pune based firm K2V2 for 40 crore.

The company said the acquisition is an inorganic step in its objective of building a Proptech Ecosystem.

The company said the acquisition is an inorganic step in its objective of building a Proptech Ecosystem.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earlier this year Aurum Ventures have bought majority stake in Majesco and pursuant to closure of Open Offer, control and management of Majesco Ltd. is now with Aurum Group.

“With this acquisition, we have jumpstarted our journey of creating India’s first Real Estate technology Ecosystem. K2V2 holds substantial market share in Real Estate CRM, Sales Automation and Marketing" said Ashish Deora, Founder and CEO of Aurum Ventures

K2V2 provides Software as a Service (SaaS) products, services and Enterprise Software catering to the Real Estate Industry and holds wide portfolio of PropTech, Real Estate Brokerage and Digital marketing product and services.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Vodafone faces an existential question after SC ruling

Premium

Sensex opens marginally lower; L&T and Bajaj Finance top losers

Premium

Bajaj Auto exports its way out of a slump

Premium

Carlyle may not play ball in contentious deal for PNB Housing

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!