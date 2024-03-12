Major ITC Equity Shakeup: 12 million shares get reshuffled amid reports of British American Tobacco's divestment plans
ITC Ltd witnessed a substantial equity trade as British American Tobacco (BAT) considers selling its stake. Around 12 million shares changed hands, with buyer/seller identities undisclosed. BAT is discussing a potential $2-$3 billion divestment with Bank of America and Citigroup
ITC Ltd, the Indian conglomerate with businesses ranging from cigarettes to hotels, witnessed a significant transaction involving its equity shares amidst reports that British American Tobacco (BAT), its largest public shareholder, is preparing to offload a portion of its stake in the company, according to a report by NDTV Profit.