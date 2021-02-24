Majority of Indians comfortable booking for future travel, survey

NEW DELHI: While Indians wait to get inoculated, a survey by online travel agent MakeMyTrip indicates that over 88% of users are now comfortable with booking flights and hotels for future dates.

Titled ‘How India will travel once vaccinated’, the online survey conducted among 2,000 respondents in January said that more than 65% of travellers are actively searching and planning a vacation within the next two months. The findings indicate that once vaccinated, 81% of respondents will travel for leisure, 55% will travel to visit friends and relatives, and 46% will resume travelling for business or work.

Till date, over 70% of the respondents have taken a trip since the first phase of unlocking, with nearly 40% of travellers undertaking one or two mini vacations and 18% taking more than three trips during the pandemic.

In the months following the unlock, while people preferred travelling with family and spouse, post vaccination travellers are looking to firm up travel plans with their friends (48%), colleagues (20%) and finding solace in travelling solo (23%). Over 65% of the respondents are comfortable with booking group tours after taking the jab.

The survey said safety and hygiene measures practiced at the vacation property along with customer reviews remain an important parameter for shortlisting accommodations.

While preference for premium properties will remain strong, travellers, mostly in age group of 18 to 30 years will be seen considering villas, homestays, and apartments. About 95% of the respondents indicated that customer reviews post unlock will remain an important parameter while shortlisting hotel properties in the future.

Road trips will also remain a preferred mode of holidaying, with 70% respondents voting in favour of road trips to destinations within 300kms from home city. Of which, 80% will prefer driving in their own personal vehicles, even after getting vaccinated.

The survey said travellers will go back to indulging in hyper-local experiences post vaccination, preferring to step out of hotel premises for local sightseeing and activities (85%) and indulge in local delicacies (72%). More than 70% are looking forward to indulge in adventure activities whereas nearly 40% are waiting to return to cricket stadiums, concert grounds and other community events.

Among destinations, hills remain the most favourable choice followed by beach resorts (63%); adventure tours at national parks or sanctuaries (38%); and pilgrimage sites (28%).

“The link between vaccination rollout and travel sentiment is directly proportional and the survey results corroborate that as vaccination programme advances there is a sharp recovery in travel demand. While Indians plan their summer break this year after having to skip it last summer, safety and hygiene remain on top of the mind while making travel or accommodation bookings," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer at MakeMyTrip.

