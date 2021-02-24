Majority of Indians comfortable booking for future travel, survey

Titled ‘How India will travel once vaccinated’, the online survey conducted among 2,000 respondents in January said that more than 65% of travellers are actively searching and planning a vacation within the next two months. The findings indicate that once vaccinated, 81% of respondents will travel for leisure, 55% will travel to visit friends and relatives, and 46% will resume travelling for business or work.

