Majority of Oppo smartphones to run on Reliance Jio's 5G SA network

Majority of Oppo smartphones to run on Reliance Jio's 5G SA network1 min read . 02:12 PM IST
- Oppo said that it had started rolling out software updates on its 5G-enabled product series across different price segments
New Delhi: Leading smartphone maker Oppo has said most of its devices were ready for Reliance Jio’s 5G services that use standalone or SA technology architecture, adding that any 5G device launched by the brand henceforth will be SA network enabled.
"OPPO India's dedicated efforts towards the development of 5G ecosystem in India will empower our users to experience True 5G. With this development, users living in any city with a 5G-enabled network can enjoy the experience. We are constantly pushing boundaries of innovation to share an experience through our devices, which makes lives easier and more convenient. All our upcoming 5G devices will be SA and NSA compatible," Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, Oppo India, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Oppo said that it had started rolling out software updates on its 5G-enabled product series across different price segments to support the standalone 5G network. Software updates for Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Reno 7, F21 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, K10 and A53s devices are already upgraded for SA network and users can now experience Jio’s 5G services across cities wherein the network is available.
Other models will be enabled for SA network shortly.
The brand backed Jio’s ‘True 5G’ services as superior and extremely relevant for Indians owing to zero dependence on 4G network and providing best low-latency, edge computing, 5G voice, network slicing abilities.
Oppo added that it had set up industry-first 5G field tests across multiple cities at different frequency bands and scenarios to provide its users with the most comprehensive 5G experience. Oppo India is a leading player in DSS, VONR, and SA network slicing along with other technologies in the country and is a leader in the number of 5G standard-related patents.