NEW DELHI : About two third of the public shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation Limited have voted against a resolution to approve grant of 185,000 stock options to the chief executive of the company, Ronojoy Dutta, despite the promoters of the company that hold a majority stake voting overwhelmingly in favour, according to a company disclosure on the stock exchanges on Monday.

IndiGo's promoters entities, including co-founder Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, who polled 288 million votes, voted for the resolution. The promoters and promoter groups control 74.85% voting rights and shareholding in the company.

In comparison, public shareholding, including that of institutions, stands at 25.15%. According to the company disclosure, 61.26% of the total votes polled by public institutions voted against it. Total votes polled by public institutions stood at 67.38 million.

Other public entities polled 9,256 votes, of which about 64% voted for the resolution.

IndiGo's institutional shareholders include mutual funds like ICICI Prudential, UBS Principal Capital Asia Limited, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, according to the information on the bourses.

The proposal to award chief executive Dutta 185,000 stock options of the company was cleared by the airline's board on 6 March, and was subsequently voted by the shareholders on 12 March. The e-voting for the resolution ended on 10 April.

According to an earlier company disclosure, Dutta has been granted 185,000 stocks at ₹765 per share. The stock options that will be given to Dutta will be over and above his annual remuneration and bonus.

During financial year 2020, Dutta received a remuneration of ₹11.4 crore for his role as CEO and whole-time director and ₹5.6 crore as committed bonus as per the terms of his contract, the company said in its annual report.

On Monday, IndiGo's stock ended the day at ₹1,588.75 at the BSE, down 3.35% from the previous day. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex closed at 47,883.38, down 3.44%.

IndiGo, which is the largest domestic airline, carries nearly one in every two passengers. During February, IndiGo had a 54.2% market share and carried 4.23 million passengers.

However, the aviation sector currently faces an uncertainty amidst a surge in covid-19 cases that could hamper any chances of recovery -- in terms of passengers -- it had been registering since the lockdown was lifted in May last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via