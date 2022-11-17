Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Make baby talc, but don’t sell: HC to J&J

Make baby talc, but don’t sell: HC to J&J

1 min read . 01:04 AM ISTPriyanka Gawande
According to J&J, the government had violated the principles of ‘natural justice’ and proportionality in passing the two orders.

  • The HC directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration to send the four existing samples of baby powder for fresh tests at two government and a private lab, besides collecting new samples from the Mulund facility within three days

MUMBAI :The Bombay high court on Wednesday said Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd can resume production of its baby powder at the Mulund facility, but cannot sell or distribute the product, as directed by the Maharashtra government. The HC directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration to send the four existing samples of baby powder for fresh tests at two government and a private lab, besides collecting new samples from the Mulund facility within three days. The bench led by Justice S.V. Gangapurwala has posted the matter for further hearing on 30 November. J&J challenged two state government orders revoking its cosmetic manufacturing licence and subsequently directing it to stop manufacturing and sale of the baby powder, before the high court.

MUMBAI :The Bombay high court on Wednesday said Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd can resume production of its baby powder at the Mulund facility, but cannot sell or distribute the product, as directed by the Maharashtra government. The HC directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration to send the four existing samples of baby powder for fresh tests at two government and a private lab, besides collecting new samples from the Mulund facility within three days. The bench led by Justice S.V. Gangapurwala has posted the matter for further hearing on 30 November. J&J challenged two state government orders revoking its cosmetic manufacturing licence and subsequently directing it to stop manufacturing and sale of the baby powder, before the high court.

According to J&J, the government had violated the principles of ‘natural justice’ and proportionality in passing the two orders. During a random inspection in December 2018, the FDA had collected samples of J&J’s talc-based baby powder from Pune and Nashik for quality check. The FDA said the sample from the Mulund unit was “not of standard quality." Following the FDA report, the government cancelled the unit’s licence in “public interest" and asked J&J to remove the product from the market.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

According to J&J, the government had violated the principles of ‘natural justice’ and proportionality in passing the two orders. During a random inspection in December 2018, the FDA had collected samples of J&J’s talc-based baby powder from Pune and Nashik for quality check. The FDA said the sample from the Mulund unit was “not of standard quality." Following the FDA report, the government cancelled the unit’s licence in “public interest" and asked J&J to remove the product from the market.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“The samples shall be sent to Central Drug Testing Laboratory, west zone, FDA lab, and Intertech Laboratory for testing. The labs must submit the reports within a week thereafter," the court said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP