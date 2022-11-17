Make baby talc, but don’t sell: HC to J&J

MUMBAI :The Bombay high court on Wednesday said Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd can resume production of its baby powder at the Mulund facility, but cannot sell or distribute the product, as directed by the Maharashtra government. The HC directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration to send the four existing samples of baby powder for fresh tests at two government and a private lab, besides collecting new samples from the Mulund facility within three days. The bench led by Justice S.V. Gangapurwala has posted the matter for further hearing on 30 November. J&J challenged two state government orders revoking its cosmetic manufacturing licence and subsequently directing it to stop manufacturing and sale of the baby powder, before the high court.

