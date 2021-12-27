Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The barrier of disability is difficult break, but when one is able to do that he becomes a true inspiration. Businessman Anand Mahindra has shared a clip on Twitter which show a disabled man riding a rickshaw to make a living. The man has no arms and even his legs are disproportionate. In Hindi, the man says he has a family to fend for, including two children and an elderly father. Expressing his disbelief, Mahindra says, "I'm awestruck by this gentleman." He even expressed the willingness to make him a business associate for last mile delivery.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the businessman says, Received this on my timeline today. Don't know how old it is or where it's from, but I'm awestruck by this gentleman who's not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the businessman says, Received this on my timeline today. Don't know how old it is or where it's from, but I'm awestruck by this gentleman who's not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?

Mahindra followers have responded to the tweet enthusiastically. One has even noted that he has seen the in and around Delhi's Mehruli region.

"This clearly doesn't meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and 'more with less' capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.