Home / Companies / News /  'Make in India': Reliance ties up with Sanmina for electronics manufacturing

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Thursday it would create a joint venture with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp to manufacture electronics in the Asian country.

A Reliance unit will invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.86 million) in new shares of Sanmina's existing Indian entity, giving it a 50.1% stake in the joint venture.

More details awaited

