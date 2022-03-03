'Make in India': Reliance ties up with Sanmina for electronics manufacturing

Reliance unit will invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.86 million) in new shares of Sanmina's existing Indian entity

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Thursday it would create a joint venture with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp to manufacture electronics in the Asian country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Reliance unit will invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.86 million) in new shares of Sanmina's existing Indian entity, giving it a 50.1% stake in the joint venture.

