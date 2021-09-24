Make in India: Tata-Airbus sign 20,000 crore deal for military aircraft

Make in India: Tata-Airbus sign ₹20,000 crore deal for military aircraft1 min read . 12:32 PM IST
‘All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite,’ the ministry had said on September 8
The Defence Ministry on Friday inked a nearly ₹20,000 crore contract with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft which will replace Avro-748 planes of the Indian Air Force.
The long-pending procurement was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security two weeks back.
"Contract signed between #MinistryOfDefence and @AirbusDefence &Space, Spain for procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the #IAF," Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted.
"The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata advanced systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India," said Ratan Tata.
Under the deal, 16 aircraft will be delivered in a flyaway condition by the Airbus Defence and Space within 48 months of signing the contract.
The remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in India by a consortium of the Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) within 10 years of signing the contract, officials said.
The C-295 MW aircraft is a transport plane of 5-10 tonne capacity.
This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.
"All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite," the ministry had said on September 8 after the procurement was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security.
The in-principle approval for the Avro replacement programme was accorded around nine years back.
A large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aerostructure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.
The ministry had said that before completion of the deliveries, a servicing facility for C-295 MW aircraft is scheduled to be set up in India.
