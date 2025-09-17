MakeMyTrip and Zomato join hands to provide passengers food options at 130+ stations, give Diwali coupon — Check details

Online travel booking company MakeMyTrip has partnered by food delivery platform Zomato to provide train passengers with meals at over 130 railway stations from more than 40,000 restaurants, the company said in a release.

Advertisement

All travellers who book their train tickets via MakeMyTrip will be eligible to order food to their seat via Zomato. Further, in the festive spirit, customers will get complimentary Diwali special coupon that can be used for food orders made on Zomato, it added.

Rahul Gupta, VP - Product, Zomato in the statement said, “This collaboration aims to enable train passengers to conveniently order meals from their favourite restaurants through the MakeMyTrip platform, with direct food delivery to their seats. We are truly excited about the value this partnership will bring to our customers.”

Food on Train: Company sees ‘significant opportunity’ Positioned as its ‘Food on Train’ offering, according to MakeMyTrip, the opportunity is “significant” noting over 90,000 train passengers used Indian Railways' e-catering services daily in FY25 — up 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Advertisement

The offering will be for all meal times — breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, via its proprietary ‘Live Train Status’ tool. As per MakeMyTrip initial response to a soft launch was “encouraging”.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer (Flights, GCC, Corporate Travel) & Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “Over the past few years, we have been growing faster than the overall industry in the train booking domain, driven by a sustained focus on customer-centric innovations. With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience.”

What services does MakeMyTrip offer on train bookings? In the pre-booking stage, travellers can benefit from tools such as route extension assistance, nearby station suggestions, connected travel plans, and the recently launched seat availability forecast.

During booking, features such as Seat Lock, Trip Guarantee, and Free Cancellation provide added choice and assurance.

Post-booking services such as on-train food delivery through Zomato, live PNR updates, and real-time train tracking ensure a seamless journey right through to arrival.