NEW DELHI: MakeMyTrip on Thursday announced that it has started allowing customers to book vaccination slots through its app. After taking the shot, users will be able to download and link the vaccination certificate to their profile in order to avail special travel offers and value adds on bookings made through the platform.

The company said that the initiative is a step towards supporting vaccination drive while making travel seamless and more rewarding for vaccinated travellers.

As part of Cowin integration, MakeMyTrip users can view the linked certificate offline and also schedule reminders for their second vaccination slot. The option to book slots on Cowin and to download the certificate for both, online and offline viewing will go live on the homepage of the MakeMyTrip app from 28 June 2021.

The downloaded certificate will be visible within ‘My Profile’ section under the ‘Saved Vaccination Certificates’ option.

Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip said, “As travel opens up and the vaccination certificate gains more currency, the functionality will allow travellers to have quick access to the document at all times."

As the vaccination process accelerates across states, a trip to the vaccination center has become one of the first and the most important trip that each and every individual needs to take in the fight against the pandemic. Voicing the need of the hour, MakeMyTrip also released a digital film titled ‘Make the Trip’ with an encouraging message from children on the need to get vaccinated for the safety of all.

“The digital film is a plea from children to the ones eligible to take a vaccination shot at the first available slot to protect them and everyone around them – a trip that will help everyone to bring back safe and pleasant days soon. We can all do our bit by encouraging people around us to take a shot," said Sunil Suresh, group chief marketing officer, MakeMyTrip.

