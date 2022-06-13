MakeMyTrip betting big on alternative accommodations

He said the industry is not only seeing pent-up demand for “domestic travel", but also pent-up demand for travel abroad. Indians are travelling to Southeast Asia, especially to locations like Thailand, since locations like Goa have become fairly expensive. “Europe and the other countries, while they have massive visa issues right now and there’s frustration, are still willing to travel," he said. He added that he does not think this is going to come in the way of domestic travel. “Because overall, after covid, the number of vacations or the number of short stays has gone up. Now, long stays can happen internationally, but when it comes to short stays, it will be domestic because of the rising costs of international holidays."