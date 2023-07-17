After witnessing the unprecedented devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand caused by heavy rainfall, MakeMyTrip Foundation initiated the immediate deployment of ₹5 crore towards the relief efforts, the company said in an official statement.

The Foundation will work with a network of on-ground partners, government bodies, experts, NGOs, and locals to help operationalize immediate relief efforts, the statement read.

“There is an urgent need to send essential resources to aid the people of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as they grapple with the extensive damages caused by the recent flooding," said Deep Kalra, Founder and Chairman, of MakeMyTrip and Trustee of MakeMyTrip Foundation.

“The current situation in these mountain states is trying, and requires a collective effort by each and every one of us. Small contributions will go a long way in aiding the emergency response action and enhance the quality of lives of the local communities who play host to us when we visit their home state," Deep added.

Himachal Pradesh rainfall has created widespread destruction in the hill state, leading to cloudbursts, landslides, and floods that claimed 108 lives so far, according to the official data released last week.

Among all the affected states in North India, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, after which Union Home Minister Amit approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to ₹180.40 crore.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (STRF), continuously working in the Haridwar district for the rescue of people stranded in submerged houses in flooded areas of Haridwar, has rescued a pregnant woman and a small girl from Laksar town in Uttarakhand.

In Laksar of Haridwar district, SDRF reached the spot after receiving information about the health of a small girl in a house submerged due to waterlogging, and rescued the girl and took her to the hospital.