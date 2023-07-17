MakeMyTrip Foundation helps flood-hit Uttarakhand, Himachal with ₹5 cr disaster relief2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:43 PM IST
MakeMyTrip Foundation has pledged ₹5 crore towards relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, following heavy rainfall that caused extensive damage. The foundation will work with partners to provide immediate aid to those affected.
After witnessing the unprecedented devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand caused by heavy rainfall, MakeMyTrip Foundation initiated the immediate deployment of ₹5 crore towards the relief efforts, the company said in an official statement.
