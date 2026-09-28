MakeMyTrip introduces ‘Price Drop Protection’ for flyers: What is it? How does it work?

To alleviate the anxiety of fluctuating airfares and encourage early travel planning, travel aggregator MakeMyTrip has launched a new ‘Price Drop Protection’ feature. The tool, they said, guarantees a refund of the fare difference if a flight ticket becomes cheaper after a traveller confirms their booking.
Indian travellers often delay finalising their itineraries, repeatedly searching for the same flights and booking close to the travel date, in hopes of securing the best possible rate.
This new feature aims to eliminate that hesitation, allowing users to book early without the fear of missing out on subsequent price drops, the company said.
Price Drop Protection is an opt-in assurance feature available for both domestic and international flight bookings, covering one-way and round-trip journeys, MMT said.
It expands MakeMyTrip’s existing suite of flight assurance products, which already includes Zero Cancellation and Free Date Change options. While previous tools protected against schedule shifts, this new addition specifically covers post-booking price volatility.
“Travellers should not have to choose between booking early and worrying that fares may fall later,” said Raj Rishi Singh, COO, Flights, Corporate, GCC and Marketing at MakeMyTrip. “Price Drop Protection lets them book when it works for them, with the reassurance that if the fare drops, they are protected.”
MakeMyTrip said that the protection is designed to operate seamlessly once a traveller opts in during the checkout process:
The feature, however, comes with a tiered pricing and refund structure based on the flight sector:
For example, if a traveller books an international flight for ₹1,00,000 and the fare subsequently drops by 15 per cent to ₹85,000, the actual price difference is ₹15,000. In this scenario, the traveller would be eligible for a refund of ₹3,000 per person, as the payout is strictly subject to the maximum refund limit.
According to the company, the feature gained steady traction during its initial testing phase, with a significant portion of early adopters successfully receiving price-drop refunds on both domestic and international routes.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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