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MakeMyTrip introduces ‘Price Drop Protection’ for flyers: What is it? How does it work?

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated28 Sep 2026, 02:44 PM IST
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This new feature aims to eliminate that hesitation, allowing users to book early without the fear of missing out on subsequent price drops, the company said.
This new feature aims to eliminate that hesitation, allowing users to book early without the fear of missing out on subsequent price drops, the company said.
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To alleviate the anxiety of fluctuating airfares and encourage early travel planning, travel aggregator MakeMyTrip has launched a new ‘Price Drop Protection’ feature. The tool, they said, guarantees a refund of the fare difference if a flight ticket becomes cheaper after a traveller confirms their booking.

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Indian travellers often delay finalising their itineraries, repeatedly searching for the same flights and booking close to the travel date, in hopes of securing the best possible rate.

This new feature aims to eliminate that hesitation, allowing users to book early without the fear of missing out on subsequent price drops, the company said.

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What is MakeMyTrip’s price drop protection?

Price Drop Protection is an opt-in assurance feature available for both domestic and international flight bookings, covering one-way and round-trip journeys, MMT said.

It expands MakeMyTrip’s existing suite of flight assurance products, which already includes Zero Cancellation and Free Date Change options. While previous tools protected against schedule shifts, this new addition specifically covers post-booking price volatility.

“Travellers should not have to choose between booking early and worrying that fares may fall later,” said Raj Rishi Singh, COO, Flights, Corporate, GCC and Marketing at MakeMyTrip. “Price Drop Protection lets them book when it works for them, with the reassurance that if the fare drops, they are protected.”

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How does the feature work?

MakeMyTrip said that the protection is designed to operate seamlessly once a traveller opts in during the checkout process:

  • Tracking window: Once the booking is confirmed and the feature is added, MakeMyTrip continuously tracks the fare for the specific flight until 6 hours before the scheduled departure.
  • Price drop alert: If the fare falls below the originally booked price during this window, the platform notifies the traveller of the price change.
  • Automated refund: The fare difference is automatically processed and credited to the traveller's original payment method.

Costs and refund limits

The feature, however, comes with a tiered pricing and refund structure based on the flight sector:

  • Domestic flights: Travellers can opt in to the feature for 229 per person. If the fare drops, the maximum refund for the fare difference is capped at 2,500 per person.
  • International flights: The opt-in fee starts at 349 per person, with a maximum refund cap of 3,000 per person on the fare difference.

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For example, if a traveller books an international flight for 1,00,000 and the fare subsequently drops by 15 per cent to 85,000, the actual price difference is 15,000. In this scenario, the traveller would be eligible for a refund of 3,000 per person, as the payout is strictly subject to the maximum refund limit.

According to the company, the feature gained steady traction during its initial testing phase, with a significant portion of early adopters successfully receiving price-drop refunds on both domestic and international routes.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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