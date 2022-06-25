MakeMyTrip joins Global Sustainable Tourism Council

MakeMyTrip joins Global Sustainable Tourism Council2 min read . 02:31 PM IST
- GSTC is a non-profit organization that works towards achieving best practices in sustainable tourism.
NEW DELHI :Online tour operator MakeMyTrip has joined the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) in order to drive sustainable tourism practices.
GSTC is a non-profit organization that works towards achieving best practices in sustainable tourism. The council represents a diverse and global membership including national and provincial governments, travel companies, hotels, tour operators, NGOs, and communities at large.
The GSTC was created jointly by UN agencies and prominent international conservation NGOs to develop standards for sustainable tourism- the GSTC Criteria.
The criteria is used to raise awareness around sustainable practices, helping shape best-suited policies for businesses, government agencies and other organisations; creating standard measurement and evaluation guidelines; and as a basis for certifications. They are the result of a worldwide effort to develop a common language around sustainability in tourism.
Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer of the firm said, "We believe that travel can be a force for good for people, destinations, and the overall environment. Our endeavor is to empower travellers with solutions that can help them make more responsible and mindful travel choices. We look forward to working closely with GSTC to help accelerate understanding and adoption of sustainable tourism practices in the country."
“The industry has responsibilities. We are demonstrating this responsibility by joining forces with GSTC to help promote sustainable tourism practices across the Indian travel and tourism ecosystem," says CB Ramkumar, board member and South-Asia director of GSTC.
“We are delighted to welcome MakeMyTrip into our network of businesses striving to make sustainability an integral part of the tourism industry," says Randy Durband, chief executive officer of GSTC. "We look forward to working with MakeMyTrip with a view to increase adoption of sustainable practices across the travel & tourism ecosystem in the country."
The global ecotourism market size is expected to grow from $157.76 billion in 2021 to $185.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The global ecotourism market size is expected to reach $299.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%, said market research firm The Business Research Company in its report titled Ecotourism Global Market Report 2022.