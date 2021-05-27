OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >MakeMyTrip launches quarantine, isolation facilities

MakeMyTrip launches quarantine, isolation facilities

These cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, among others (Photo: Mint)Premium
These cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, among others (Photo: Mint)
 1 min read . Updated: 27 May 2021, 06:06 PM IST PTI

As the second wave of infections gripped India, more and more people started looking for self-isolation options at hotels, especially when they do not have adequate infrastructure for home isolation, the company said

MUMBAI : Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with over 500 hotels across the country, to offer rooms for quarantine or isolation needs of COVID-19-suspected patients.

These cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, among others, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

As the second wave of infections gripped India, more and more people started looking for self-isolation options at hotels, especially when they do not have adequate infrastructure for home isolation, the company said.

Bookable through the MakeMyTrip platform, most of these hotels are offering an all-meals inclusive rate as hotel stay during isolation needs to be as self-contained as possible.

Besides this, MakeMyTrip recently launched CoviRide, an open, peer-to-peer community platform designed to help individuals, organisations and larger community to seek and provide transport-related assistance during this difficult time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout