MakeMyTrip launches quarantine, isolation facilities

These cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, among others

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST

PTI

As the second wave of infections gripped India, more and more people started looking for self-isolation options at hotels, especially when they do not have adequate infrastructure for home isolation, the company said