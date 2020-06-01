MakeMyTrip lays off 10% of staff as sector bleeds over travel curbs

“It’s unclear when travelling will become a way of life, as it was in pre-covid day. As a result, it’s become agonizingly clear that there are certain lines of business (LoBs) that are far deeply affected and will take much longer than the others to recover. As we revisited some of our strategic imperatives to be able to sustain our business in the long term, it is evident that the pandemic has changed the context and viability of some of our business lines in its current form. Keeping this in mind we have had to take this sad but inevitable decision of rightsizing our workforce in these businesses."