⁠⁠Founders, investors launch ₹250 cr fund to back impact-focused startups

A clutch of investors and entrepreneurs, including Deep Kalra of MakeMyTrip, Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, and Hari Menon of BigBasket, have jointly launched TILT, an impact-focused investment platform with a ₹250 crore corpus to back early-stage startups.
Backed by The Nudge Foundation, the fund will primarily invest from seed to series A, with cheque sizes ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹16 crore. Its investors also include Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, former TPG NewQuest executive Amit Gupta, Raj & Indra Nooyi Family Office and US-based Livelihood Impact Fund.