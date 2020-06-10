MUMBAI: Leading online travel platform MakeMyTrip (India) Pvt Ltd has partnered with ride-hailing service provider Meru Cabs to provide end-to-end contactless journey to travellers across all major airports, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The companies aim to offer a complete experience to the customers by integrating the cab booking option into the flight-booking funnel on a single platform.

The companies said the online travel platform will offer services ranging from booking flight tickets to cab journey to the final destination.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd-backed Meru Cabs said the company has implemented strict hygiene measures including ozone sanitization that helps control spread of virus and bacteria inside the cab, isopropyl alcohol sanitization of the cab’s exteriors, and temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitization hubs at the airports.

The cab service provider said it has also upgraded specific hygiene measures within the vehicle such as air-protect barrier sheet between the rider and the driver-partner besides ensuring the availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the cab.

“With this partnership, Meru compliments MakeMyTrip by providing safe and sanitised ultra-hygienic cab services to all the passengers traveling to and fro airport. Thus completing the entire travel value chain for a customer," said Sandeep Dongre, chief operating officer, at Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd.

MakeMyTrip said it is also working collectively with airline partners to elevate the safety standards at various travel touchpoints.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated