NEW DELHI: Amazon Pay and MakeMyTrip India, a fully owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip Ltd, have announced a strategic partnership offering travel services on Amazon.in on a long-term basis. The booking options will be available across Amazon’s mobile app and website.

The partnership is likely to help Amazon Pay provide value to its customers with access to MakeMyTrip’s travel offerings.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, “There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings."

Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India, added, “Our partnership will benefit our customers, allowing them to choose from the offerings and services across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay, facilitating a seamless journey."

MakeMyTrip will be able to expand its distribution via Amazon Pay’s large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns and accelerate online booking of travel services across the country. Amazon Pay aims at smoothening the booking and travelling experience for customers, extending the convenience of making online transactions from anywhere to anyone instantly.

Amazon Pay which has a co-branded credit card with ICICI Bank will also let customers earn cashback rewards on bookings and with Amazon Pay Later customers can book tickets and pay next month with no interest.

Customers can also use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Balance & Amazon Pay UPI to make their payments frictionless. Booking of bus services via Redbus is already live on Amazon.in and other travel services powered by MakeMyTrip will be going live over the next few months.

India’s online travel services market in is likely to touch $56 billion by 2024 with MakeMyTrip, Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., and Yatra Online Inc, being the key players in the segment, said Technavio, a technology research firm.

