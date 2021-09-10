With travellers turning conscious about safety protocols and preferring non-conventional stay options over hotels, online travel agent MakeMyTrip is investing in the alternative stay segment. The company said it plans to list more than 15,000 homestays on its platform in the next 18 months.

“Since 2020, we have expanded the number of homestays or inventory by 90%. We are effectively adding over 1,000 such properties on our platform every month. We have plans to add another 15,000 stays in the next 18 months," said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited.

Magow said while there’s continued demand for premium and luxury hotels that offer high safety standards, the severity of second wave has made covid safety protocol a top priority for travellers. MMT is witnessing pent-up demand for this alternative stay category.

“…homestays were being preferred as they are often secluded, devoid of large crowd and relatively safer. These factors were the biggest factors driving the growth of this category. Of late, homestays are becoming one of the prime non-hotel options for consumers to look at. This phenomenon was already popular globally but it is fast catching on in India as well," he added.

The online travel firm said that there are broad sub-segments in the alterative stay category such as villas, service apartments and hostels (for casual and pilgrimage travellers). The overall, hotel and accommodation recovery compared to pre-pandemic (February 2020) level has been around 60-65%. Within this segment, the alternative stays or homestays have already recovered more than 100%.

“It simply means that we have been doing pre-pandemic volumes in this segment and the year is not over yet. Villas and service apartments have been growing the fastest. This segment is currently being driven by nuclear families (husband, wife and children) who opt for workcation/staycation, bachelors who are opting for villas for budget’s sake and two or three families coming together and booking such stays so that they create a safe bio-bubble," Magow noted.

Without divulging details of the investments, MakeMyTrip said that it is currently investing in tech and product as well as business development. On the homepage of MMT’s website, a new dedicated icon for ‘villas and apartments’ has been created where consumers can check the properties. Even in the hotel category on the website, there’s a homestay option listed. The company said that it will start marketing promotions and branding on this segment apart from launching a dedicated app for hosts.

Magow said that while the company is witnessing month-on-month improvement, the overall recovery is nowhere close to pre-pandemic levels as key segments such as international travel and flight capacity still remain restricted.

“From an overall perspective, the recovery is behind but from the domestic business standpoint I think we are touching 60-65% of the pre-pandemic levels," he added.

The Nasdaq-listed company’s plan to firm up its presence in the homestay segment comes at a time when companies such as Airbnb as well as startups such as Vista Rooms and Saffronstays are aggressively looking to tap the segment and doing brisk business.

While the homestay market has been largely dominated by several domestic startups, large hotel chains such as Taj Group, with the launch of two sub-brands Ama Trails & Stays, have also been operating in this segment.

