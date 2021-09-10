MakeMyTrip plans to add 15,000 homestays in next 18 months

Without divulging details of the investments, MakeMyTrip said that it is currently investing in tech and product as well as business development. On the homepage of MMT’s website, a new dedicated icon for ‘villas and apartments’ has been created where consumers can check the properties. Even in the hotel category on the website, there’s a homestay option listed. The company said that it will start marketing promotions and branding on this segment apart from launching a dedicated app for hosts.

