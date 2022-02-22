MakeMyTrip sees revival in student bookings in first fortnight of Feb as educational institutions open

To be sure, student travel does not happen during this time as this is considered a mid-semester period. But as the omicron wave has subsided, the company expects this number to increase further in the coming days. This data maps travel for the present fortnight till the end of February. Another trend it has noticed that is gradually emerging as students regroup after a long period is rising interest in group travel to leisure destinations too, especially to Goa. Student bookings from Mumbai to Goa are seeing a 2x jump for the coming weeks. Bangalore to Goa is also witnessing an almost 100% growth in bookings for the same period. The travel platform said it also incentivises students with referral discounts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}