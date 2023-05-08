“We are proud to introduce a feature that breaks down the barriers of language, literacy, inability to navigate complex app environments, physical impairments, etc," said, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip. “Earlier, we offered language support in Hindi and Tamil, but it was still text format, and while we were solving with vernacular languages, it didn’t take off because the regional language keyboards are complex. Now, with voice-assisted booking, we solved for other barriers too. This Generative AI integration through our collaboration with Microsoft involves simple visual cues and voice commands in native Indian languages that will alter the landscape of travel bookings hereon forth."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}