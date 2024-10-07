MakeMyTrip to renew focus on experiences, activities in its tour packages

“This quarter is significant, not just for the festival season but also for leisure travel, and I remain optimistic," he said. While there was a slight softening in domestic travel demand in August, Magow pointed out that it rebounded by mid-September. “The year-on-year growth is still there, but 2023 was a record year for the industry. While the growth rate for 2024 may appear slightly lower, it’s not necessarily indicative of any slowdown. Indian will travel both domestically and internationally, depending upon which customer cohort it is. A lot of people would take long weekends because in November and December, there are also five long weekends coming up. This is led primarily by domestic travel. But for winter vacations which will be coming up, the time coincides with school, college breaks and that will be more international-travel driven," he said.