MakeMyTrip uses ₹542 cr to retain users in Q3
MakeMyTrip's profit increased from $0.2 million in December 2022 to $24.2 million in December 2023. The company's marketing expenses rose due to an increase in variable costs and other discretionary expenditure.
New Delhi: Customer inducement costs for US-listed travel major MakeMyTrip shot up considerably by 8.7% to reach nearly ₹542 crore, or $66 million, in the third quarter ended December 2023. During the same period last year, the expenses incurred by the company to attract or retain customers, such as discounts, promotions, signing bonuses, or other incentives, stood at $60.7 million.