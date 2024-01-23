Hello User
MakeMyTrip uses 542 cr to retain users in Q3

Varuni Khosla

MakeMyTrip's profit increased from $0.2 million in December 2022 to $24.2 million in December 2023. The company's marketing expenses rose due to an increase in variable costs and other discretionary expenditure.

The company, in its SEC filings, said the increase in its marketing expense was primarily due to an increase in its variable costs and other discretionary expenditure. These include expenses on events and brand building initiatives.

New Delhi: Customer inducement costs for US-listed travel major MakeMyTrip shot up considerably by 8.7% to reach nearly 542 crore, or $66 million, in the third quarter ended December 2023. During the same period last year, the expenses incurred by the company to attract or retain customers, such as discounts, promotions, signing bonuses, or other incentives, stood at $60.7 million.

Similarly, marketing and sales promotion expenses for the travel operator also shot up 25% in the third quarter of FY24 ended 31 December to $36.1 million from $28.9 million in the corresponding quarter ended a year prior.

Overall, the company’s profit increased in the latest quarter, going from a meagre $0.2 million in December 2022 to $24.2 million in December 2023.

The company, in its SEC filings, said the increase in its marketing expense was primarily due to an increase in its variable costs and other discretionary expenditure. These include expenses on events and brand building initiatives.

Its other operating expenses also shot up considerably by 43.0% to $50.9 million in the quarter from $35.6 million last year. These included payment gateway charges, outsourcing fees and website hosting charges linked to an increase in bookings.

Other operating expenses are costs a company incurs while running its business, but they’re not directly related to the production or sale of their main products or services.

The company said it moved some of the costs related to delivering their product or service from a different category called “service cost" to this “other operating expenses" category. This means the category itself grew because some costs were shifted, not just because new expenses were added.

Sustained high travel demand in India and increased air traffic volume led to an increase in revenue from its air ticketing business, the company said. Its revenue was up 34.8% to $51.7 million while gross bookings were up 18.2%.

From its hotels and packages business, revenue went up 21.5% to $125.5 million and its gross bookings were up 25.5%, led by booking of more hotel room nights of +17.4%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
