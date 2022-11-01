Home / Companies / News /  MakeMyTrip’s net loss narrows in Q2

NEW DELHI: Online travel agency MakeMyTrip reported a sharp 94.5% jump in its total revenue for the quarter ended September to $131.2 million from about $67.4 million a year ago. Net loss for the period at $6.7 million was about 15% lower than $8.02 million in July-September 2021, it said in its filings.

The company reported a near doubling of income in its three major verticals: air ticketing, hotels and packages business as well as its bus ticketing.

In September, the company had said it acquired an additional equity interest in Simplotel Technologies Private Limited, a SaaS technology provider for hotels with e-commerce solutions that help hotels grow their direct bookings, for $3.9 million. It now holds an equity interest of 64.8% in the firm.

Rajesh Magow, group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “Travel continues to rebound on the back of waning COVID-19 infections and positive consumer sentiment. We witnessed strong performance both in terms of revenue and profitability in a seasonally weak quarter. As a leading travel service provider, we continue to garner a major share of travel demand on the back of our robust multi-product platform and customer-first approach."

In October, an order was passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in relation to anti-competitive conduct under the Competition Act 2002 of India by wholly-owned Indian subsidiaries, being MakeMyTrip India, and Ibibo Group, or Ibibo India where it imposed an aggregate penalty of 2,234.8 million, or $27.0 million, on MMT India and Ibibo India, as well as certain behavioural sanctions in respect of their agreements with hotels and disclosure of properties on their platforms.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The company said it was assessing the findings set forth in the CCI order and plans to obtain advice from external legal counsel in determining our future course of action.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout