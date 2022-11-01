MakeMyTrip’s net loss narrows in Q21 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 05:27 PM IST
MakeMyTrip reported a near doubling of income in its three major verticals: air ticketing, hotels and packages business as well as its bus ticketing.
NEW DELHI: Online travel agency MakeMyTrip reported a sharp 94.5% jump in its total revenue for the quarter ended September to $131.2 million from about $67.4 million a year ago. Net loss for the period at $6.7 million was about 15% lower than $8.02 million in July-September 2021, it said in its filings.