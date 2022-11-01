MakeMyTrip’s net loss narrows in Q2

In October, an order was passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in relation to anti-competitive conduct under the Competition Act 2002 of India by wholly-owned Indian subsidiaries, being MakeMyTrip India, and Ibibo Group, or Ibibo India where it imposed an aggregate penalty of ₹2,234.8 million, or $27.0 million, on MMT India and Ibibo India, as well as certain behavioural sanctions in respect of their agreements with hotels and disclosure of properties on their platforms.