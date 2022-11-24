Maker of Godfather beer forays into whisky segment1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 11:12 AM IST
With this launch, Devans has joined a clutch of Indian companies that have launched premium spirits for the domestic market
With this launch, Devans has joined a clutch of Indian companies that have launched premium spirits for the domestic market
NEW DELHI: Devans Modern Breweries Ltd, the company that makes Godfather beer, has launched its first single malt whisky, GianChand. The company’s chairman and managing director Prem Dewan said GianChand is a premium spirit which has been matured in a distillery that has been producing malt spirits since 1961. The Indian malt is an ode to the company’s founder Dewan Gian Chand. The company will sell the brand in Ladakh, Jammu, and Delhi to begin with, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal. Dewan said that the distillation and maturation processes have been fine tuned in the unit to ensure ideal conditions for manufacture and development of the spirit.