Maker of Godfather beer forays into whisky segment

“In fact, for the last four years, we have no longer been taking new business customers for this product because we cant mature it overnight and we have hit our capacity," Dewan said.The company has now taken a new facility in Samba, near Jammu and it has a storage space of 20,000 barrels. “A one-year maturity in India is akin to about a three-year long maturity in the UK due to the much warmer climatic conditions. The maximum appropriate maturity for Indian malts is about five to six years, after which they tend to get too woody due to the weather, especially during summers," he added.